FAA

FAA issues emergency inspections for Boeing 737 aircraft

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency inspection order Friday for 2,000 U.S.-registered Boeing 737.

The order was prompted by engine shutdown issues on at least four recent occasions, the FAA said.

The FAA says the problem is so severe that it could result in a "forced off-airport landing."

"Corrosion of these valves on both engines could result in a dual-engine power loss without the ability to restart. This condition, if not addressed, could result in compressor stalls and dual-engine power loss without the ability to restart, which could result in a forced off-airport landing," the agency said in a statement.

The 737 is one of the most popular aircraft in service around the world.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelboeingair travelfaau.s. & worldairplane
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FAA
Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash written up for 2015 violation: FAA
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
FAA to determine if airplane seats are too tight for quick evacuations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID LIVE: Cuomo gives briefing on bars, summonses
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Warnings in NY, NJ as storms roll through
Elderly woman attacked, set on fire in NYC: NYPD
Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise
Walmart shopper charged with pulling gun during mask dispute
AI cameras may help businesses, schools maintain social distancing
4 hurt, 2 critically in Queens house fire
Show More
8 NYC public pools, 4 zoos reopening Friday with changes
Lightning strike sparks large house fire in NJ
New York Mets host Braves on Opening Day of shortened season
Video shows burglars leaving with $17k in laptops from Bronx school
Father, daughter beaten with beer bottles in NYC bodega attack
More TOP STORIES News