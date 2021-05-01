Feeling daring? World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal

PORTUGAL -- The world's longest suspended pedestrian bridge has just opened in northern Portugal - and it's not for the faint of heart.The 1,700-foot structure hovers more than 570 feet above a river and is held up by steel cables and two towers.It takes about 10 minutes to walk across, offering stunning views of a waterfall and the gorge beneath.The construction of the bridge took about three years.The hope is that it'll help the region recover from hit to tourism caused by the pandemic.