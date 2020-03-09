Field Trip: Epcot's DiveQuest lets you scuba dive at Disney World

ORLANDO, Florida (WABC) -- I've been a certified scuba diver for nearly three years now, but I've never done a dive like this one.If you're up for an adventure unlike any other, DiveQuest in the heart of Epcot is the place for you. It turns out it was the perfect setting for an unforgettable "Field Trip."The visuals inside Caribbean Coral Reef are stunning to say the least.It's a 5.7 million-gallon saltwater aquarium where you get to swim with more than 6,000 sea creatures. Included in the bunch are turtles, giant rays and even hammerhead sharks.And that's not even the coolest part: Part of the aquarium faces the Coral Reef restaurant, where patrons can enjoy the view of divers and fish alike from their very own table.All told, the pavilion's 56 giant windows make it possible for family members and friends with Epcot admission to view your dive, and you can even purchase a souvenir video of your experience.Epcot Seas Adventures - DiveQuest lasts three hours, and you'll spend approximately 40 minutes on your actual dive. You'll also tour the massive backstage infrastructure that filters and maintains this vast man-made ocean.You must be SCUBA-certified to participate.Take it from someone who experienced it firsthand, it's something you will remember for the rest of your life.----------