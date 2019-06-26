Travel

Frontier Airlines to begin service at Newark Airport with $15 flights

In this late Wednesday, June 26, 2019, photograph, Frontier Airlines jetliners sit at gates on the A concourse of Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski))

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new airline is about to begin flying out of Newark Liberty International Airport.

Frontier Airlines will offer daily nonstop flights between Newark and 15 cities, including Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Chicago and Dallas.

The company said it's the single biggest splash they've made in a new city.

Some flights begin in November, others in December, and the rest will be available next spring.

Tickets for seven of the cities are now on sale at Frontier's website.

Introductory fares start at $15 one-way on most routes for Tuesday and Wednesday travel.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnewarkessex countyfrontier airlinesnewark liberty international airport
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 worker trapped in NYC construction collapse
Police: Man fires shots on LI school grounds in dispute over trees
Dad in court in twins' hot car deaths, DA asks for adjournment
46 charged in massive NJ drug bust centered around social club
Man accused of asking NYC Imam to help execute terror attack
Man allegedly sneaks gun, clown mask into NYC job center
Tropical Storm Dorian approaches hurricane strength
Show More
Panel recommends eliminating gifted programs at NYC schools
13-year-old girl accidentally shot by brother in Queens park
2 men fatally shot in Queens, witnesses say gunman returned
Police investigate after Jewish man hit with rock in Brooklyn
Woman allegedly stabs man near Union Square subway station
More TOP STORIES News