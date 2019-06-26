Frontier Airlines to begin service at Newark Airport with $15 flights

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new airline is about to begin flying out of Newark Liberty International Airport.
Frontier Airlines will offer daily nonstop flights between Newark and 15 cities, including Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Chicago and Dallas.
The company said it's the single biggest splash they've made in a new city.
Some flights begin in November, others in December, and the rest will be available next spring.
Tickets for seven of the cities are now on sale at Frontier's website.
Introductory fares start at $15 one-way on most routes for Tuesday and Wednesday travel.
