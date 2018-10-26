NEW YORK (WABC) --A fuel truck struck the winglet of a plane at LaGuardia Airport Friday morning.
American Airlines Flight 1249 to Miami, with 172 passengers and six crew, was struck by the fuel truck at 6:51 a.m. at Terminal B.
No injuries were reported.
The aircraft was taken out of service and passengers were removed from the plane.
Passengers will be put on another plane to continue their journey.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube