Fuel truck hits American Airlines plane at LaGuardia Airport

John Del Giorno reports on the accident from LaGuardia Airport.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A fuel truck struck the winglet of a plane at LaGuardia Airport Friday morning.

American Airlines Flight 1249 to Miami, with 172 passengers and six crew, was struck by the fuel truck at 6:51 a.m. at Terminal B.

No injuries were reported.

The aircraft was taken out of service and passengers were removed from the plane.

Passengers will be put on another plane to continue their journey.

