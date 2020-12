How the biggest, brightest Christmas trees in the US look for the 2020 holiday season

NEW YORK CITY

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

More than 50,000 lights on the 75-foot-tall Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree are illuminated at the annual lighting ceremony, Dec. 2, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

WASHINGTON, D.C.

National Christmas Tree

The National Christmas Tree is lit on The Ellipse south of the White House (background) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The White House decorations

Capitol Christmas Treee

The 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front of Capitol Hill in Washington, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

TEXAS

Tallest indoor Christmas tree in the US

People skate around a Christmas tree during the event "Snowday Dallas" to welcome the coming Christmas at Galleria Mall in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 19, 2020. Xinhua/Dan Tian via Getty Images

Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular in Houston

PHILADELPHIA

Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree

SAN FRANCISCO

"Great Tree"

