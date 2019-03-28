Travel

Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations

EMBED <>More Videos

Wow Airlines abruptly shuts down: as seen on Action News at 6 a.m., March 28, 2019

REYKJAVIK, Iceland -- Icelandic budget airline WOW Air says it has ceased operations, stranding passengers across two continents

Passengers are being advised to check flights with other airlines Thursday.

The airline, founded by entrepreneur Skuli Mogensen, began operations in 2012 and expanded quickly.

It specialized in ultra-cheap flights between North America and Europe, with flights from 27 airports, including Washington, D.C, New York, Paris, London and its Reykjavik hub.

For more information, including how to get a refund, click here.

ABC-OTV contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelairline industryicelandairlineu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman wanted for punching 70-year-old as she prayed in church
Winning $768 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
NYPD: Man breaks into NYC apartment, licks woman's face
3 suspects use wooden stick in Brooklyn cell phone robberies
AccuWeather: Mild temps start to arrive
FBI, DOJ reviewing Jussie Smollett case, President Trump says
Show More
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Manhattan
Rescues after high-rise fire in Bangladesh capital
Sign in Arabic on home sparks controversy in NJ community
Measles outbreak: Rockland bars unvaccinated from public places
Suspect in Valentine's Day crash that killed 5 takes plea deal
More TOP STORIES News