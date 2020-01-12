Travel

Investigation underway after 2 planes nearly collide on runway at JFK Airport

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway at JFK Airport after two planes nearly collided on the runway.

The FAA said the incident happened when Delta flight 300 had just landed and was taxiing to the gate on Saturday.

In the meantime, Delta flight 253 was starting to take off when Delta flight 300 started to cross onto the same runway -- blocking the path.

The departing flight had to bail out of its takeoff to avoid a potential collision.

The pilot apparently confused the air traffic controller's instructions about when to cross.

The FAA says situations like these are rare -- in all of 2019, there were more than 1,700 'runway incursions,' but only two of them were serious incidents involving commercial planes.

"Everybody's been working very, very hard to prevent them. But we're dealing with human beings and humans make errors despite the best of our technology," aviation expert John Nance said.

The FAA says it is investigating what went wrong at JFK.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveljamaicaqueensnew york cityjfk international airportdelta
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lindsay Lohan's mom arrested after crash on Long Island
Straphangers strip down to skivvies for No Pants Subway Ride
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
High school soccer coach killed in Ramapo house fire
Popeye's worker attacked by Uber Eats deliveryman: NYPD
Over 200 New York-based soldiers depart for long-term deployment
Poll: Most Americans disapprove of how Trump handled Iran conflict
Show More
Search continues for man who beat woman with her own suitcase
Record warmth possible again Sunday, but change is coming
Police searching for missing Brooklyn teen last seen getting on subway
Family takes down man attempting to kidnap 6-year-old girl
Alert regarding 'incident' at nuclear plant sent 'in error'
More TOP STORIES News