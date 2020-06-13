LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B officially opens in New York City

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- LaGuardia Airport is rolling out the red carpet and unveiling a major renovation as Terminal B officially reopens Saturday.
The new terminal serves American Airlines, Air Canada and Southwest.
The new arrivals and departures hall is filled with light artwork and plenty of space.
Brand new gates are already open, but one section of gates is still under construction.
The new clean state of the art replaces a building many New Yorkers learned to hate.
"From worst airport in the country to the best, from appalling to best in class, from a laughing stock on Saturday Night Live skits to bringing into reality the vision from Governor Cuomo to have a world class airport worthy of New York," said Rick Cotton, Executive Director of The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
