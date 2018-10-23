NYC & Company and Discover Puerto Rico have announced a first-ever official partnership aimed at boosting tourism between New York City and Puerto Rico.New York City's official destination marketing organization and Puerto Rico's newly established destination marketing organization formalized the new one-year alliance at a press conference hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda at El Museo del Barrio in Manhattan Tuesday morning."This partnership is deeply personal for me as it formally bridges two of the most fundamental parts of my identity," Miranda said. "As a first generation New Yorker with parents from Puerto Rico and family on the island, I've always felt a special connection not only to my life in upper Manhattan but with my roots and summers spent in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. I do not exist without both or either. Today's public commitment and bond between these two places that I hold so dear could not be more meaningful."The alliance includes a collaboration agreement between Puerto Rico and New York City, the exchange of marketing assets to boost reciprocal travel, the sharing of best practices in tourism marketing, and continued support of Puerto Rico's successful recovery following Hurricane Maria.The city-to-island partnership includes a swap of marketing and advertising assets, valued at more than $300,000. New York City campaign advertisements will be featured on select billboards throughout San Juan, Puerto Rico, beginning November 19, 2018, for three months. Puerto Rico advertisements will appear on bus stop shelters and LinkNYC screens across New York City's five boroughs from November 19, 2018, through January 13, 2019.New York City has created a unique tagline for promotions in Puerto Rico, "Famous Original, New York City. Always here for you." or "Famous Original, New York City. ¡Siempre aquí para ti!" This messaging is intended to remind Puerto Ricans that New York City will always welcome them.Currently, there are approximately 26 flights between the New York City area and Puerto Rico daily. As part of the one-year agreement, New York City and Puerto Rico will share best practices in tourism marketing and management to increase visitation in the year ahead.----------