LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B main entrance set to open this weekend

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Officials will announce Wednesday that the renovation of LaGuardia Airport is taking a big step forward.
The main entrance to the newly renovated Terminal B will open on Saturday.
The main arrivals and departures hall in the Central Terminal has been under renovation, along with the rest of the airport, as part of an $8 billion, years-long project to update the facility.
Terminal B opened in 1964 as the "air gateway to America," but it had fallen into such disrepair that former Vice President Joe Biden once described it as something out of a "Third World country."
The modernization of LaGuardia has caused traffic detours and caused delays on the Grand Central Parkway for years.
LaGuardia services about 30 million passengers each year.
A new Delta Airlines concourse at the airport opened to the public back in November.
