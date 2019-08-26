Travel

Man paddleboards from San Francisco to Hawaii in 76 days

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- An endurance athlete has conquered the Pacific Ocean. Now he's become the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean as a standup paddleboarder.

Antonio de la Rosa's journey started in San Francisco on June 9. It ended Sunday when de la Rosa arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii. The 50-year-old covered 2,500 miles of the open ocean using his arms, wind and the ocean's currents.

RELATED: Feeding whale greets woman paddleboarding in Half Moon Bay

De la Rosa used the "Ocean Defender" - a combo paddleboard and small boat with a sleeping cabin, storage bins, and solar panels for power.

De la Rosa says he lost about ten pounds. He never got sick despite very little sleep.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan franciscohawaiirecordviral videotravelathletessan francisco bayoceansfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabs woman several times, attempts to sexually assault her
2 killed, 4 hurt when out-of-control car slams into utility poles
Howie Day arrested for domestic violence in Lower Manhattan
Louisiana farmer brings home five-legged calf
7 train back on track after earlier partial suspension
Video shows brazen jewelry store robbery in Diamond District
Police searching for gunman in deadly Queens shooting
Show More
NJ officials warn of gridlock, street closures for MTV VMAs
AccuWeather: Clouds and sunshine
New plan speeds up Newark lead pipe replacements amid crisis
Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment, trial delayed
Police: Woman makes anti-Muslim comments, spits on teen on bus
More TOP STORIES News