MTA, NJ Transit slowly getting back on track after snowstorm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mass transit agencies across the region took precautions ahead of the winter storm to help keep travelers safe.Here is the latest information:Reduced subway service resumed on all lines at 5am. Until the trains stored on express tracks are moved, all lines will run local-only service.Plan extra travel time.Hudson Line service has resumed between Grand Central Terminal and Croton-Harmon. Customers should anticipate residual delays of up to 30 minutes due to a fallen tree on the tracks as a result of weather-related issues.Harlem Line service is experiencing delays of 10 to 15 minutes due to weather-related conditions.New Haven Line service experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes due to weather-related conditions.Use caution navigating the system, especially on outdoor platforms and stairs. To speak with a service rep call 646 252-1701.To help allow crews to attend to weather-related conditions and in anticipation of reduced ridership, the Long Island Rail Road will operate on an enhanced weekend schedule for Thursday, Dec. 17.West Hempstead Branch service will be replaced with bus service until further notice due to weather-related switch trouble.Overall, LIRR is experiencing systemwide delays averaging 10-15 minutes due to weather-related switch trouble.Buses will resume at noon. Rail service will resume at 11 a.m. on a rolling basis.NYC Ferry is suspended during the morning rush hour. Use alternate routes.To ensure safe roadway conditions at the MTA's seven bridges and two tunnels, an empty and tandem tractor tailor ban was implemented beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.NJ statewide commercial truck ban remains in effect until 11 a.m.Access-A-Ride customers may experience additional travel and wait times. Depending on conditions, customers may want to reconsider travel, unless medically necessary. For Access-A-Ride paratransit service, a dashboard storm monitoring system is in place to track immobilized vehicles and customers.New York City Transit has also coordinated a procedure with New York City first-responders and the Office of Emergency Management for rescuing customers on immobilized vehicles or those who develop medical needs during storms. Also in place is a paratransit-specific Storm Action Plan that includes processes for curtailing all non-medically essential service.----------