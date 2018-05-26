TRAVEL

Memorial Day gas prices the highest in four years

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett has details on the recent rise in gas prices.

NEW YORK --
Drivers around the country are seeing the highest Memorial Day gas prices in four years, and in New Jersey prices at the pump top $3 a gallon.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $3.02, up five cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.40 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.97 a gallon, up six cents from last week. That's also higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.37.

Analysts say the high gas prices aren't expected to deter travelers, with almost 37 million expected to hit the road during the holiday weekend, the highest volume for the holiday since 2005.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelgas pricesdriving
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Officials grapple with future of Westchester County Airport
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
More Travel
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News