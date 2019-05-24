Travel

Memorial Day travel underway in New York area

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- People are heading out for the holiday weekend as we count down to the unofficial start of summer.

AAA expects 43 million people to travel this Memorial Day Weekend.

That will make it the second-highest travel volume since 2000, bested only by a record set in 2005.

It's also an increase of 3.6% compared to last year's Memorial Day travel.

Many motorists are already on the road, making it the worst time to travel in the New York City area.

