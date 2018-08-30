Millions to travel by air, car and rail for Labor Day weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) --Millions of people across the Tri-State area will be traveling by air, car and rail during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, the unofficial end of the summer season.
The Port Authority says more than 7 million people will travel through its transportation facilities from Thursday through next Tuesday.
AIR
More than 2.2 million passengers will use the Port Authority's airports - a 2.6 percent increase from last year's Labor Day weekend period.
The Port Authority will once again run the free LaGuardia Link Q70 bus service to encourage customers to use mass transit rather than drive to and from LaGuardia Airport.
Given ongoing redevelopment-related construction at LaGuardia, travelers headed to that airport are advised to plan ahead and check LaGuardia Airport.com for tips and the latest information on parking, mass transit and ground transportation alternatives.
ROADS
About 4.1 million vehicles are expected to cross the George Washington Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, Goethals Bridge, Outerbridge Crossing, Lincoln Tunnel and Holland Tunnel over the weekend.
Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time to reach their destination.
All construction on Port Authority bridges and tunnels, except for emergency work, will be suspended for the holiday weekend from Friday, August 31, through Tuesday morning, September 4.
RAILS
About one million travelers will use the PATH system during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
On Friday, PATH will supplement existing service, as needed, to accommodate those who may leave work early.
PATH will operate on normal Saturday and Sunday schedules over the weekend. On Labor Day, PATH will operate on a Saturday schedule. PATH will resume normal weekday service on Tuesday, September 4.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts