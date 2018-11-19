U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal held a news conference Monday to make sure travelers know about new airline passenger protections this holiday season.The Connecticut Democrat discussed new provisions in the recently passed Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act - including a ban on e-cigarettes on flights and restrictions on the ability of airlines to bump passengers once they've cleared the gate."Passengers need to know what their rights are, but these basic rights are nowhere near enough, which is why I'm looking to expand a passenger bill of rights," said Blumenthal.For the first time, the FAA will also be required to set minimum seat size and legroom on commercial flights.Under the new rules if an airline oversells its flight, involuntarily bumps you, and delays your arrival by more than two hours, the airline owes you up to $1,350 cash.----------