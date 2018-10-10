Newark Liberty International Airport's smallest and most antiquated terminal is getting a major upgrade.A $2.7 billion project at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey-operated facility will build a new terminal to replace 45-year-old Terminal A.Aviation and public officials held a groundbreaking at the site Wednesday.The terminal was designed to handle nine million passengers per year and currently sees 11 million. That's about a quarter of the airport's total yearly traffic.The new terminal will feature several additional gates.It's expected to be fully opened by the end of 2022.Similar large-scale redevelopment efforts are planned or underway at JFK and LaGuardia airports in New York City.----------