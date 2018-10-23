TRAVEL

New York City-to-Houston United flight diverts to Newark

The flight is expected to continue after an inspection.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A United Airlines flight full of passengers landed safely in Texas Tuesday after it was briefly diverted to Newark Liberty after departing LaGuardia Airport.

Authorities say Flight 657 radioed about a compression issue shortly after takeoff.

The plane landed at Newark Airport and was inspected.

No injuries were reported.

The passengers later continued to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

