New York City-to-Houston United flight diverts to Newark

NEW YORK (WABC) --A United Airlines flight full of passengers landed safely in Texas Tuesday after it was briefly diverted to Newark Liberty after departing LaGuardia Airport.
Authorities say Flight 657 radioed about a compression issue shortly after takeoff.
The plane landed at Newark Airport and was inspected.
No injuries were reported.
The passengers later continued to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.
