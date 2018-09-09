TRAVEL

NJ Transit: Repairs in Hudson River Tunnels may not be finished by Monday rush

Eyewitness News
New Jersey Transit says there is a possibility that repairs in the Hudson River Tunnels might not be finished in time for the Monday morning rush.

The repairs come after two trains became disabled Friday night when overhead wires became dislodged.

A piece of the overhead structure even pierced the top of a packed train car.

If repairs aren't finished on Sunday night, some trains will be diverted, but tickets will be cross-honored.

NJ Transit will implement the following contingency plan if repairs are not finished:

All Morris & Essex and Montclair-Boonton Line Midtown Direct trains will be diverted to Hoboken
NJ TRANSIT New York tickets and passes will be accepted for travel on:

o PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal and 33rd St. in New York
o NJ TRANSIT Bus and Private Carrier Bus
o NY Waterway Ferry Service (to/from Hoboken Terminal only)
Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line rail service in and out of New York will be subject to approximately 30-minute delays in both directions

