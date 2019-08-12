Travel

Norwegian plane damaged at London's Gatwick Airport on way to NYC

Parked Boeing 737-800 aircrafts belonging to budget carrier Norwegian Airlines. (AP Photo/Johan Nilsson/TT)

LONDON -- A Norwegian airlines jet sustained damage while pushing back for the flight from London's Gatwick Airport to New York's JFK, prompting the aircraft to be taken out of service. No one was hurt.

Passengers left the plane Monday without incident and were boarding a replacement plane to continue their journey.

The budget airline did not immediately elaborate on how the incident on flight DI7017 unfolded or how the damage was sustained.

Norwegian says in a statement it would "like to apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

