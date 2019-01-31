TRAVEL

NY-bound JetBlue flight returned to LAX due to report of possible lightning strike

A JetBlue flight was returned to Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday after the crew onboard reported a possible lightning strike.

JetBlue flight 324 from Los Angeles to New York-JFK landed safely back at LAX at approximately 11:15 a.m. and taxied to the gate, JetBlue said.

JetBlue flight 324 from Los Angeles to New York-JFK landed safely back at LAX at approximately 11:15 a.m. and taxied to the gate, JetBlue said.

The aircraft will be inspected.

Passengers were accommodated on another aircraft to continue on to JFK.

