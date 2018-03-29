TRAVEL

NYC Transit president Andy Byford holds Twitter Q&A

CeFaan Kim reports on the Twiter chat hosted by MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford. (New York City Transit)

Nicholas Augustine
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford, in a first for any MTA agency head, hosted an online chat with transit riders on Twitter. He was joined by Chief Customer Officer Sarah Myer.

Byford chatted with riders on Thursday, March 29, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, from the Subway Rail Control Center in Midtown.

Straphangers were encouraged to tweet @NYCTSubway and use the hashtag #AskNYCT.

"I'm not interested in PR stunts," Byford said in response to a user to questioned his motives. "I haven't got time for PR stunts. I have got time to talk to my customers."

Some users questioned what the MTA was doing to help disabled passengers.

And of course, passengers compared subway service in New York to subway service in other large cities.

Byford said that at the end of the day, he did learn something from his interactions with customers.

The chats will be a monthly event, with the next one focused on buses and Access-A-Ride paratransit service. Future chats will feature other members of NYC Transit leadership as well.

