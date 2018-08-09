The parents of two young children have hired a lawyer after they say both kids were sent to another city and put up in a hotel by Frontier Airlines, all without their knowledge.Last month the two kids, ages 9 and 7, were put on a Frontier flight from Des Moines, Iowa to Orlando, Florida. But severe weather diverted the flight to Atlanta.The airline employees then decided to take the kids to a Holiday Inn and stayed with them in the room, with other unaccompanied children."No one knew what to do," said attorney Alan Armstrong. "Then lastly, the policies and procedures, taking children off airport premises around 4 in the morning."The children flew home safely the next morning.Through a spokesperson, Frontier Airlines says there was always a supervisor with them and that they notified their mother when the plane landed in Atlanta, but couldn't reach the father.The airline issued the following statement: "The safety of our passengers is top priority at Frontier Airlines and the well-being of unaccompanied minors is no exception. More than two weeks ago, on July 22, 2018, flight 1756 from Des Moines to Orlando was diverted to Atlanta due to weather. We continued the flight the following morning, and in keeping with Frontier's policy, the children were attended to at all times by a Frontier supervisor, placed in a hotel room overnight, and provided with food. Our records show that the children were in contact with their mother before being transported to the hotel and with their father the following morning before leaving on the continued flight. We understand how an unexpected delay caused by weather can be stressful for a parent and our goal is to help passengers get to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible."----------