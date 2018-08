Peacock denied as emotional support animal for flight

A woman's attempt to bring a peacock onto a flight as an emotional support animal was denied by United Airlines.According to the travel blog Live and Let's Fly , the woman tried to bring the peacock onboard a United Airlines flight at Newark Liberty International Airport. She even offered to pay for a second seat for the bird, but was denied.United said in a statement to Business Insider that the animal did not meet the airline's guidelines for several reasons, including weight and size. The airline had explained the guidelines to the customer on three separate occasions prior to her arrival to the airport.