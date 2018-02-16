FIRE RESCUE

Police, good Samaritan rescue two from burning car on Long Island

Suffolk County police officers and good Samaritans jumped into action to save two people after a car accident

By Eyewitness News
WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) --
Police officers and a good Samaritan heroically saved the lives of two passengers trapped inside a burning car on Long Island.

Twenty-two-year-old Jack Magee was driving on a residential street in West Islip early Thursday morning when he crashed into a stone wall, causing his car to catch fire.

Magee managed to escape but his two passengers were inside the burning car when Suffolk County Police arrived on scene.

Raw video shows police and a good Samaritan rescue passangers from a burning car on Long Island.



Two officers and a nearby resident were able to pull the front seat passenger from the vehicle, but they were unable to open the damaged rear doors.

Two more officers worked to extinguish the fire, and after several tense minutes, the second passenger was rescued.

Both passengers were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center. They're critical but stable condition.

Magee, of Brightwaters, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

