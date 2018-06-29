TRAVEL

Record high number of Americans plan to travel for the Fourth of July

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson reports on holiday travel this Fourth of July.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A record high number of Americans are planning to travel this year for the Fourth of July, according to a report from the AAA.

Nearly 47 million Americans, including over 1.32 million from New Jersey, plan to take a trip for the holiday, an increase of more than five percent compared with last year.

The AAA says it is the highest overall travel volume for Independence Day since it started tracking the statistics 18 years ago and the highest number of New Jersey travelers since 2007.

Travel times in the most congested cities in the U.S. could be twice as long as the normal trip, with Tuesday being the busiest day, the organization said.

"More Americans will take to the nation's roads, skies, rails and waterways this year than ever before, making the 2018 Independence Day holiday one for the record books," said Robert Sinclair, Manager of Media Relations for AAA Northeast. "You also have consumers with disposable income that will be looking to spend on travel this holiday, adding to what's already been a busy summer travel season."

One factor in the expected increase in travelers this year is the Fourth of July falling on a Wednesday, giving travelers more flexibility to schedule a trip the weekend before or after the holiday.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltravel4th of julyholiday travel
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Officials grapple with future of Westchester County Airport
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
More Travel
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News