Retro TWA Hotel at JFK Airport begins taking reservations on Valentine's Day

The hotel promises to send guests back to the year 1962.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The TWA Hotel at JFK Airport begins taking reservations this Valentine's Day, promising stays that will send guests back in time.

The state-of-the-art hotel is designed to bring visitors back to 1962.

Rooms feature windows that look out on the runways of Kennedy.

And even if your visit doesn't include a flight, you can always get cocktails in a decommissioned plane.

Reservations can be made starting at noon.

The hotel opens to guests in May.

