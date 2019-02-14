NEW YORK (WABC) --The TWA Hotel at JFK Airport begins taking reservations this Valentine's Day, promising stays that will send guests back in time.
The state-of-the-art hotel is designed to bring visitors back to 1962.
Rooms feature windows that look out on the runways of Kennedy.
And even if your visit doesn't include a flight, you can always get cocktails in a decommissioned plane.
Reservations can be made starting at noon.
The hotel opens to guests in May.
