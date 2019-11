Runway Rink set to open at TWA Hotel at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you find yourself wanting to kill time at JFK Airport, you'll soon be able to go ice skating.The TWA Hotel will open a rink on November 30th.It will be called "Runway Rink" and it will let guests take a spin on the tarmac, around the hotel's 1958 Lockheed Constellation Connie airplane.There will also be a regularly occurring skating show.The rink will be open through the end of February.----------