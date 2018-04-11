AIR TRAVEL

Security officer fired after dragging passenger sues United, Chicago

(Photo/Jayse Anspach via Twitter)

CHICAGO --
An aviation security officer fired after forcibly dragging a passenger from a plane last year has filed a lawsuit against United Airlines and the city of Chicago.

James Long was one of the officers called to a plane in April 2017 after Dr. David Dao refused to give up his seat. Video taken by other passengers show Long dragging a bloodied Dao from the plane. Long was fired in August.

Long filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court against the Chicago Department of Aviation and United.

The suit alleges Long didn't receive proper training to respond to the situation and that United should have known security officers would use physical force.

Spokesmen for United and the city say they haven't yet received the lawsuit and declined to comment.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
RELATED: United Airlines faces outrage, scorn after bloodied doctor dragged off flight

RELATED: Did United Airlines have right to remove passenger?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelUnited Airlinespassengercontroversial videou.s. & worldconsumerair travelKentuckyChicago
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR TRAVEL
Officials grapple with future of Westchester County Airport
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
7 On Your Side: Couple learns expensive lesson after buying travel insurance
More air travel
TRAVEL
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Officials grapple with future of Westchester County Airport
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
More Travel
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News