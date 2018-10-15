Singapore Airlines has taken back the title of flying the world's longest flight.The airline resumed operating non-stop between Singapore and Newark, New Jersey, last week. Each journey takes 19 hours.Airbus built an "ultra-long range" version of its A-350 jet for this flight, but something you won't find on this flight is a standard economy seat.There's only business class and premium economy seats, which offer more space.Singapore last operated non-stop flights between Singapore and the New York area in November 2013.----------