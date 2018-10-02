TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100 from LaGuardia, Newark airports

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest launches airfare sale (KTRK)

Southwest Airlines' fares have taken a tumble to below $100, just in time for you to book travel to that winter wonderland or island paradise you've always dreamed of.

The company launched its 72-hour sale Tuesday morning, which means you only have until Thursday to book a ticket.

A one-way fare from some cities starts as low $49. The prices go up to $79, $99 or $129 for longer flights.

The promotion is good for domestic travel from 11/28/18 - 12/19/18 and then from 1/3/19 - 2/13/19.

Domestic travel isn't valid on Fridays and Sundays. The fares also only apply for nonstop flights.

Check the Southwest Airlines website for specific restrictions and dates on international travel.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsouthwest airlinestravel tipsair travelsave moneyu.s. & worldlaguardia airportnewark international airport
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Passenger removed from plane after calling flight attendant N-word
Miracle in Micronesia after plane crash landing in lagoon
Delta flight lands at JFK with smoking brakes
More Travel
Top Stories
NYPD: Shakedown leads to kidnapping, 2 caught on fire escape
NYPD officer faces charges after incident in Nashville
New York Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
Police: Connecticut teens record sex act in classroom
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
Trump says it's 'very scary time for young men in America'
Man arrested in attack on mom in front of 4-year-old son
Ex-NICU nurse accused of abusing at least 9 infants
Show More
9-year-old girl survives fall out 6th-floor window in Harlem
NJ home spray-painted with swastikas, hateful messages
LI neighborhood worried about non-violent juvenile offenders
NJ Congressional district at forefront of midterm battle
Yonkers police considering new non-lethal restraint device
More News