Suffolk County officials on Thursday will announce their plan to offer driverless shuttles to take travelers to MacArthur Airport.The plan is part of county executive Steve Bellone's State of the County address.The shuttles would cover the three and a half mile gap between the Ronkonkoma train station and the airport.The county says it would construct all new tunnels and roadways, and during the time it takes to do that the driverless technology will improve enough to become a feasible option.