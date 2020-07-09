Travel

Suspicious package closes LaGuardia's Terminal D, flights leaving from C

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- LaGuardia Airport's Terminal D was evacuated Thursday morning due to a suspicious package.

The TSA released a statement saying that a passenger's checked bag triggered an alarm in the baggage screening room located in Terminal D.


"TSA's explosives specialists arrived on scene and recommended contacting the NYPD Bomb Squad for further evaluation. Out of an abundance of caution, Terminal D was evacuated. The NYPD Bomb Squad is on site to evaluate the contents of the bag," the TSA said.

The passenger's flight departed and arrived in Detroit, where he is being questioned by law enforcement.


The Port Authority Police Department is the lead law enforcement agency handling this case.

