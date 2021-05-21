System outage for American Airlines now resolved, but long lines persist

Multiple airlines across the United States are seeing long lines at check in due to a computer problem.
American Airlines and Jet Blue are two of the airlines that reported having system outages Friday morning.
According to American Airlines, Sabre Corporation, which is a company that operates global distribution systems such as air bookings in North America, had a system outage.
The outage was reportedly resolved before 5:45 a.m. EST.
Still, airports across the country report long lines and significant backups. It's unclear how long until the lines and check in delays will end.
