Technical issue with check-ins caused airport delays around the country

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flight delays were reported at airports around the country due to a technical issue early Tuesday.Hundreds of passengers were unable to check-in at JFK Airport.The booking and reservation system, Sabre, used by several U.S. airlines did not immediately start up.Video shows hundreds of frustrated JetBlue passengers waiting to check in after the system failure.JetBlue is one of the domestic airlines to use the system to check in luggage.They are urging travelers to add extra time if flying out Tuesday."We are now in recovery and airlines are returning to normal operations," Sabre said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience."Sabre did not specify the cause of the issue, the scope or how long it lasted.----------