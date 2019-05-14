Technical issue with check-ins causes airport delays around the country

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Delays are being reported at airports around the country over a technical issue.Hundreds of passengers were unable to check-in at JFK Airport.The booking and reservation system used by several U.S. airlines did not immediately start up this morning.Video shows hundreds of frustrated JetBlue passengers waiting to check in after the system failure.JetBlue is one of the domestic airlines to use the system to check in luggage.They are urging travelers to add extra time if flying out Tuesday.----------