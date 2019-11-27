Thanksgiving holiday getaway: Record travel numbers expected

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Thanksgiving holiday getaway ramps up Wednesday as record numbers of people are expected to head out for the extended weekend.Experts say this will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend in America since 2005.6 million people are expected to pass through New York's airports, bridges and tunnels over the next five days.And the worst time to travel?Experts say that's Wednesday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. They expect delays to 3 and half times longer than normal.AAA says is in all, 55 million Americans are traveling 50 miles or more for this year for Thanksgiving. That is up 1.6 million people from last year.Air travel is seeing the biggest increase, up 4.6 percent from 2018.The Port Authority says that means another record year for New York's airports, which also broke a record in 2018 as well.And at LaGuardia Airport, officials remind everyone that construction work is continuing.So if you are heading there either to depart or wait on loved ones arriving, they you to use the M60 or qQ70 select buses.Both will be running free of charge all weekend long.----------