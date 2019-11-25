Thanksgiving mass transit: What you need to know

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Thanksgiving holiday kicks off the busiest travel time of the year, and that usually means commuter headaches.
New Jersey Transit, Long Island Rail Road, and Metro-North are making plans for customers to unite with family and friends, travel to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, or get started on holiday shopping at various malls throughout the state.
New Jersey Transit:
NJ Transit will offer "early getaway" rail and bus service on Wednesday, November 27, and provide additional capacity for customers traveling to Newark Liberty International Airport.
On Wednesday, November 27, NJ Transit's "Family SuperSaver Fare" will go into effect at 7 p.m. and will allow up to two children age 11 and under to ride for free until 6 a.m. on Monday, December 2.
On Thanksgiving Day, November 28, NJ Transit will add extra trains and buses to the schedule in the morning and midday hours to accommodate customers traveling to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
There will be enhanced bus service on Black Friday to shopping centers throughout New Jersey, and additional trains will operate to and from Penn Station New York.
LIRR:
The LIRR will provide extra Thanksgiving train service beginning Wednesday.
On Thanksgiving Day, trains will run on a Weekend/Holiday schedule with the addition of six westbound trains in the morning and 11 eastbound trains in the afternoon for those heading to/from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
On Black Friday, November 27, the LIRR will operate on a regular Weekday Schedule, but lower, offpeak fares will be accepted all day.
The LIRR will add four westbound trains and six eastbound trains to its regular weekend schedule on Saturday, November 29, and Sunday, November 30. Remember, weekend fares are always off-peak.
Metro-North:
On Wednesday, November 27, Metro-North will provide "early getaway trains," which begin departing Grand Central Terminal at around 1 p.m.
On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, Metro-North will operate an enhanced Sunday schedule with additional inbound trains and cars for those of you heading to the 9 a.m. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
On Friday, November 29, there will be an enhanced Saturday schedule with additional a.m. inbound and p.m. outbound trains.
Saturday and Sunday, November 30 and December 1, Metro-North will provide regular weekend schedules with additional capacity on trains.
For a complete schedule and fare information, customers may visit NJ TRANSIT, LIRR, and Metro-North.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Thanksgiving mass transit: What you need to know
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News