The Washington Monument reopens after repairs

WASHINGTON -- Washington D.C.'s most visible landmark, the Washington Monument, is set to re-open to visitors on Thursday.
The towering marble obelisk, named for America's first president, has been undergoing construction and repairs for several years.
The iconic structure is one of the most popular attractions on the National Mall.
In 2011 a 5.8 magnitude earthquake centered in Virginia damaged the monument, causing nearly 150 cracks, reported CNN.
After $15 million worth of repairs it reopened, but then closed again in 2016 after an elevator cable snapped. No one was in the elevator at the time.
The National Park Service said there have been other upgrades besides the elevator repairs. For example, there is now a permanent screening facility instead of the temporary building constructed in 2001.
