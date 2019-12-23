Tips to navigate airport travel during Christmas season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The TSA expects millions of travelers to pass through airports over the next couple days around Christmas.With record numbers this week at area airports, the best advice is to make sure you get to the airport early.Passengers should arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.Also, because these are historically crowded days, TSA lines are long and many travelers are traveling with food or wrapped gifts, but that backs up lines.Wrapped gifts end up being ruined -- they need to be unwrapped by screeners and any liquid food gifts, like maple syrup, must be discarded.The best advice, TSA officials say, is to use gift bags so that items may be seen and check almost everything.Any wrapped gifts should be in checked luggage and any food should also be in checked luggage.Happy travels and happy holidays.----------