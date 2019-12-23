Travel

Tips to navigate airport travel during Christmas season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The TSA expects millions of travelers to pass through airports over the next couple days around Christmas.

With record numbers this week at area airports, the best advice is to make sure you get to the airport early.

Passengers should arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

Also, because these are historically crowded days, TSA lines are long and many travelers are traveling with food or wrapped gifts, but that backs up lines.

Wrapped gifts end up being ruined -- they need to be unwrapped by screeners and any liquid food gifts, like maple syrup, must be discarded.

The best advice, TSA officials say, is to use gift bags so that items may be seen and check almost everything.

Any wrapped gifts should be in checked luggage and any food should also be in checked luggage.

Happy travels and happy holidays.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york citylaguardia airporttsajfk international airportnewark liberty international airportairport security
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fight at NJ mall sparks panic, false reports of shots fired: Cops
LIU QB, brother of 49ers backup, killed in TN bar stabbing
Daughter 'graduates' at hospital to make mom's dying wish come true
NC man fatally poisoned wife to collect $250K: Prosecutors
NYC's most popular baby names in 2018
Cosby spokesman slams Murphy after jab on 'Saturday Night Live'
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Show More
NJ man convicted of killing 3 women, attempted murder of 4th
Homeless man finds new purpose as wheelchair boxing instructor
VIDEO: Tiger charges little boy visiting Dublin Zoo
Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas
Officer speaks out after stopping runaway SUV headed toward kids
More TOP STORIES News