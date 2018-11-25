Travel Delays: The race to return home after Thanksgiving

The holiday getaway is now the race to return home.Millions of people are traveling after the Thanksgiving weekend. For many, it has been a rough ride. A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with snow on Sunday, bringing blizzard-like conditions that grounded hundreds of flights and forced major highways to close one of the busiest travel days of the year.AAA projects the highest travel volume for the holiday weekend in more than a dozen years - the most since 2005.In addition, the TSA says more than 2.7 million passengers are expected to fly home on Sunday.----------