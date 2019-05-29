Travel

TSA collected nearly $1M in loose change last year

Forgetful travelers are giving the Transportation Security Administration a nice financial boost.

Airport screeners collected $960,105.49 in unclaimed money from the nation's airports.

READ THE FULL REPORT

The agency says it always tries to make sure all traveler property, including loose change, finds its way back to the proper owner.

However, anything they can't return gets deposited into a special fund account and directed to critical aviation security programs.

So far, the TSA has not expended any of the funds collected last year, but in previous years it's used funds to pay for checkpoint maintenance, translation and checkpoint signage into different foreign languages, PreCheck, and Adjudication Center system enhancements.

The John F. Kennedy International airport collected the most loose change last year at $72,392.74. Chicago's O'Hare International Airport came in fourth at $49,597.23.

Here are the five airports in which TSA collected the most in FY2018:

1) John F. Kennedy Intl (JFK) $72,392.74
2) Los Angeles Int'l Airport (LAX) $71,748.83
3) Miami Int'l Airport (MIA) $50,504.49
4) O'Hare Int'l Airport (ORD) $49,597.23
5) Newark Int'l Airport (EWR) $41,026.07
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsmoneytsau.s. & worldcoins
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Tornado confirmed in NJ, school damaged
New York man added to FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list
Alex Trebek shares joyful update about cancer treatment
Search intensifies for missing Connecticut woman
24-year-old woman shot dead while holding 1-year-old
Man bit by rabid bat hiding in his iPad
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: More severe storms expected
Teens wanted in Brooklyn subway station pepper spray attack
4 dead, 8 wounded after truck rams church van Virginia
NYPD: Suspect waves knife, shouts threats in robbery spree
Lin-Manuel Miranda looking for extras for 'In the Heights' movie
More TOP STORIES News