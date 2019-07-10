Travel

Uber launches helicopter service from Lower Manhattan to JFK Airport

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Uber is offering riders a way to fly to their next flight with the launch of its new helicopter service.

The ride share company began its Uber Copter service Tuesday, providing rides between Lower Manhattan and JFK Airport.

Not everyone is eligible. Only customers who have achieved platinum or diamond status in the company's reward program can travel by air.

The helicopter ride will cost between $200 and $225 per person for the one-way trip.

Private ground transportation will also be included on both ends of the trip.

Riders will be able to book the helicopter rides directly on the Uber app.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmanhattanqueensnew york cityhelicopteruberjfk international airport
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman stabbed to death during fight in Brooklyn subway station
Police: 12-year-old boy struck by subway train in NYC
21 alleged gang members arrested in NYC murders, shootings
Baby born from deceased donor's transplanted womb
Woman allegedly raped in Dominican Republic shares story
Suspect arrested in burning of pride flag outside Harlem gay bar
Reward offered for safe return of missing Seeing Eye puppy in NJ
Show More
NJ family still haunted by teen's fatal shooting in 2012
Parade of Champions: NYC prepares to honor World Cup winners
Street closures, subway changes for World Cup parade
Man killed when fast-moving fire burns through NJ home
Mom speaks out after legally blind son hurt in NJ hit and run
More TOP STORIES News