Uber launches helicopter service from Lower Manhattan to JFK Airport

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Uber is offering riders a way to fly to their next flight with the launch of its new helicopter service.The ride share company began its Uber Copter service Tuesday, providing rides between Lower Manhattan and JFK Airport.Not everyone is eligible. Only customers who have achieved platinum or diamond status in the company's reward program can travel by air.The helicopter ride will cost between $200 and $225 per person for the one-way trip.Private ground transportation will also be included on both ends of the trip.Riders will be able to book the helicopter rides directly on the Uber app.