Travel

Uber to launch helicopter service from Lower Manhattan to JFK Airport

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Uber will now be taking to the air in New York and offering riders a way to fly to their next flight.

The ride share company will launch a new helicopter service offering rides between Lower Manhattan and JFK Airport starting on July 9.

The helicopter ride will take approximately 8 minutes and cost between $200 and $225 per person for the one-way trip.

Private ground transportation will also be included on both ends of the trip.

Riders will be able to book the helicopter rides directly on the Uber app.

