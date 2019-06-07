Uber to launch helicopter service from Lower Manhattan to JFK Airport

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Uber will now be taking to the air in New York and offering riders a way to fly to their next flight.
The ride share company will launch a new helicopter service offering rides between Lower Manhattan and JFK Airport starting on July 9.
The helicopter ride will take approximately 8 minutes and cost between $200 and $225 per person for the one-way trip.
Private ground transportation will also be included on both ends of the trip.
Riders will be able to book the helicopter rides directly on the Uber app.
