United Airlines giving away year's worth of free first class flights to encourage COVID vaccinations

CHICAGO -- As Americans begin to travel at the highest rate since the pandemic started, United Airlines is encouraging people to get vaccinated by giving away a chance to win free flights for anyone who uploads a photo of their vaccine card.The "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes gives entrants a chance to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies. United will give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout the month of June. On July 1, United will pick five people for the grand prize: Travel for a year for themselves and a companion, in any class of service, anywhere in the world United flies. The sweepstakes runs May 24 to June 22."We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a press release. "Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel -- and we know our customers are eager to fly. We're excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away."The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents 18 years or older and who are members of United's Mileage Plus Program.The news comes as airlines continue to add hundreds of additional flights to destinations throughout the U.S. and around the world. United says it's adding 400 flights to its schedule in July.