COVID-19 vaccine

United is giving away free flights for a year and people are responding in a big way

EMBED <>More Videos

United receives big response to its 'Your Shot to Fly' sweepstakes

SAN FRANCISCO -- United Airlines says people are responding in a big way to their free flights for a year contest called "Your Shot to Fly."

United tells ABC News Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez they already received more than 220,000 vaccine card uploads since announcing the contest on Monday.

"In the first few hours Monday morning, they were getting about 4 uploads every second," tweed Benitez.



CEO Scott Kirby says United got the idea after The White House called asking if there was anything the airline could do to encourage vaccinations.

The contest, which runs until June 22, is open to U.S. residents 18 years or older and who are members of United's Mileage Plus Program. It promises a year's worth of free flights to the winning passengers who are fully vaccinated.

Passengers can upload their vaccination records to the airline's mobile app or website to be entered to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies, according to United.

"United will give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout the month of June. In addition - on July 1 United will announce five randomly selected lucky MileagePlus members who have entered our sweepstakes for a grand prize of travel for a year for themselves and a companion - also in any class of service, anywhere in the world United flies," announced the airline in a press release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelticketsvaccinesunited airlinesairline industryair travelcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineairlineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Coronavirus Updates: Rising cases in Japan spark US travel warning
Half of US adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC
'Breakthrough' COVID cases in fully vaccinated remain rare
Moderna says vaccine highly effective in younger teens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live Updates: NYC marks 1 year since murder of George Floyd
Manhattan DA convenes special grand jury in Trump probe: ABC News
'Little Mermaid' actor Samuel Wright dies
Exclusive: Internal MTA data shows no police presence in most stations
67-year-old Jewish man punched while entering synagogue: Police
20-year-old arrested in back-to-back attacks against Jewish victims
George Floyd activists reflect on BLM movement 1 year after his murder
Show More
On-duty subway conductor punched in face in NYC: Police
Cicadas emerge from 17-year slumber in parts of NJ
George Floyd's family wanted Pres. Biden to answer 1 big question
NYPD officer retirements increase during COVID pandemic
NYC launches 'Shop Your City' challenge in support of small businesses
More TOP STORIES News