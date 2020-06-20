coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: US cruise lines not sailing till mid-September

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's hardly smooth sailing following the announcement that cruises lines will not sail until mid-September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The voluntary agreement was reached by members of the Cruise Lines International Association.

The group represents 95 percent of the world's cruise line industry.

In a statement, the organization said that additional safety barriers must be resolved before cruise voyages can resume.

