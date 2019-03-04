Travel

Vending machines to replace newsstands in NYC subway

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's the end of an era as high-tech vending machines could soon replace newsstands at many subway stations across New York City.

The MTA says it had trouble filling vacant newsstands in recent years, and 86 empty retail spaces are now out to bid.

The machines will offer products such as travel-sized toiletries and on-the-go snacks.

Vending machines are common in subway stations across Europe and Asia.

