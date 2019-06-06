VIDEO: Alaska Airlines responds to video showing worker throwing luggage

LOS ANGELES -- Alaska Airlines has responded to video showing a worker throwing luggage.
The video shot by a passenger last month shows the worker unloading an Alaska Airlines jet, tossing several pieces of luggage from that airplane to the ground.
It happened May 16 at about 8 p.m. after a plane apparently landed at Los Angeles International Airport.
Alaska Airlines Operational Communications Manager Ray Lane released the following statement:
"The video is extremely concerning. The contract vendor clearly violated our policies. We will make sure this employee will never again work on another Alaska Airlines aircraft. We're also conducting a thorough investigation about this incident. We expect all employees to treat the luggage and cargo of our guests as they would their own. We apologize to our guests whose baggage was handled so recklessly."
