Travel

VIDEO: Alaska Airlines responds to video showing worker throwing luggage

LOS ANGELES -- Alaska Airlines has responded to video showing a worker throwing luggage.

The video shot by a passenger last month shows the worker unloading an Alaska Airlines jet, tossing several pieces of luggage from that airplane to the ground.

It happened May 16 at about 8 p.m. after a plane apparently landed at Los Angeles International Airport.

Alaska Airlines Operational Communications Manager Ray Lane released the following statement:

"The video is extremely concerning. The contract vendor clearly violated our policies. We will make sure this employee will never again work on another Alaska Airlines aircraft. We're also conducting a thorough investigation about this incident. We expect all employees to treat the luggage and cargo of our guests as they would their own. We apologize to our guests whose baggage was handled so recklessly."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angelesairport newslos angeles international airportpassengeralaska airlines
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-year-old boy struck by bullet in NYC, suspect seen fleeing
Woman given 3 days to live at birth graduates NY college
Guilty plea in crash that killed 5 NJ family members in Delaware
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
46 ice cream trucks seized in New York City
Man sought in abduction, sex assault of 9-year-old girl in CT
Mysterious Dominican Republic vacation deaths under investigation
Show More
AccuWeather: Scattered storms for Thursday
Dachshund named Buddy dies after being shot with BB gun on LI
Questions over what to do with bone fragments found at NYC park
Woman calls 911 after Taco Bell runs out of tacos
Man found sleeping in stolen car flees cops, crashes into PD cruiser
More TOP STORIES News